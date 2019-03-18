Packham's wife's skull shattered in two places, expert tells court

An expert has revealed that Rob Packham’s wife, Gill, died from blunt trauma which shattered her skull in two places.

Dr Louise Friedling, a biological anthropologist, testified in Packham's murder trial in the high court in Cape Town on Monday.

Friedling examined Gill's remains to determine the amount of damage caused by fire, and what caused her death.

She said Gill’s skull was fractured on the right side before she died. Friedling said she also sustained a fracture on the left side after she had died.