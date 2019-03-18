Nelson Mandela Bay lets top sports event fall through the cracks
Committee misses deadline to bid for Fise World Series
The city missed the February 15 deadline for the bidding process – which included a signature agreement – for the Fise World Series, an international BMX extreme cycling, skateboarding and mountain-biking competition which could have generated hundreds of millions of rands for the city.
