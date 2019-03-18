Commission to investigate complaint by 'naked' protester

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) will investigate alleged sexual harassment at Unisa after Gugu Ncube was arrested outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday for her semi-nude protest.

In a complaint to the CGE, Ncube claims a board member of Unisa’s Centre for Early Childhood Education (Ucece) sexually harassed her.

“Once the commission’s investigation is finalised, a report will be released making the findings and recommendations known to the public,” CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi said on Sunday.

Dressed in revealing underwear, Ncube wanted to speak to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The police are used to intimidate, threaten and harass me. I was raped by ... ,” she wrote on a placard. TimesLIVE has chosen to omit the name of her alleged attacker.

In the video, which has been widely circulated, several female police officers can be seen forcefully removing Ncube from the premises as she kicks and shouts in defiance.

The Unisa SRC earlier said it was disappointed by the manner in which Gugu Ncube was manhandled and arrested for her protest.

“We are not happy at all. She did not have to be treated like that, no matter the circumstances,” SRC president Amukelani Ngwenya said earlier.

Sunnyside police spokesperson Daniel Mavimbela earlier confirmed that Ncube was arrested for public indecency.