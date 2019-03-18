Appeal for SA to donate towards flood relief in neighbouring countries, following Cyclone Idai

International relations and cooperation minister Lindiwe Sisulu has appealed to South African NGOs, companies and individuals to make donations towards humanitarian aid for the people of Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique affected by Tropical Cyclone Idai.

According to reports, at least 100 people have lost their lives as a result of floods that have left 400,000 displaced and in urgent need of shelter, food and other amenities.

Sisulu’s offic said she had, on behalf of the people of South Africa, sent messages of condolence to the people of Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique and wished a speedy recovery to those in hospitals..

“We have directed all our embassies and diplomats to continue to work with the three countries to assess the damage” said Sisulu.

"We have this afternoon received reports from our missions and our teams on the ground who are working with authorities. What is urgent now is the provision of humanitarian aid,” she added.

The minister urged any South Africans affected by the floods to contact the embassies or call the 24-hour Dirco call centre on 0123511000.