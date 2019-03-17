Pretoria student dies after being pushed from 7th floor

Two men were arrested after they allegedly pushed an 18-year-old student from the seventh floor of a block of flats in Arcadia, east of Pretoria, during the early hours of Saturday morning.

"According to an eyewitness account, the victim was involved in an argument with the suspects before he was pushed," police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.

Mavimbela said the student was taken to hospital but died the same day.

He said police worked "tirelessly" throughout the night and arrested the two men at around noon on Sunday.

The duo, aged 23 and 27, were charged with murder and are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon.

Local police commander Brigadier Ramakamakama Kekana commended the officers for the speedy arrests.

"Informers and other ordinary members of the community must also be thanked for providing us with information that led to both the identification and apprehension of the suspects," Kekana said.