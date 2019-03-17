Man arrested after battery centre robbery

A man was arrested on Saturday night following a robbery at a battery company.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said an off-duty Flying Squad member received a call from the manager of a battery company saying suspects were stealing car batteries at the Stanford Road premises in Korsten.

“The member immediately responded in his private car and Const Ludi Retief spotted the suspected bakkie leaving the premises and chased after it in his car while requesting for back up from his colleagues,” she said.

“Flying Squad members and SAPS Algoa Park responded and as the vehicle approached the corners of Chase Drive and Uitenhage Roads, the driver tried to evade the police vehicle waiting for him and drove onto the pavement and collided into the robot.

“One suspect escaped earlier when the manager tried to stop the vehicle from leaving the premises.”

Naidu said the 52-year-old suspect was arrested and 56 batteries recovered.

A security guard was also arrested as it is alleged he was working with the suspects.

“The total value of the batteries is R56,000. The white Nissan bakkie was also confiscated. The suspect is detained on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property and will appear in court on Monday.”