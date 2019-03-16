News

Cheers in court as rhino poachers are convicted

Three members of notorious gang guilty on dozens of charges

PREMIUM
By Adrienne Carlisle - 16 March 2019

The three members of the notorious Ndlovu rhino poaching gang were found guilty on Friday of dozens of charges relating to the poaching of 13 rhinos in the Eastern Cape over a five-year period.

