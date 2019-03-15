News

Call to take back stadium from MBDA

By Siyamtanda Capa - 15 March 2019

Control of the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium should be handed over to a facilities management agency because it has been turned into a “semi-white elephant” under the management of the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), according to ANC councillor Mbulelo Gidane.

