Jeff Radebe recovers from health setback

Energy minister Jeff Radebe on Thursday moved to reassure the nation that he was fine, as he revealed that it was the resurfacing of a murder during the ANC anti-apartheid struggle which contributed to his health scare this week.

In a tweet on Wednesday night, Radebe said: "Following the exhumation of the mortal remains of Ben Langa and his reburial in KwaZulu-Natal yesterday, the whole process took a toll on my health and I could not attend to various public engagements.

"I have recovered now and would like to thank everyone who was concerned about my health," Radebe said.