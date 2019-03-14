Arresting children is worrying: Police minister Bheki Cele calls out parents

When you are arresting 13-year-old children, then you must be “really worried”.

That is what police minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday on the sidelines of a media briefing at the police’s Gauteng headquarters in Parktown, Johannesburg.

School violence is not only the police’s problem, Cele said.

“Where are the parents? Where are other structures? Social development, education itself?” Cele asked.

“The call seems to be wrong to say everything is the police. There are several areas where we need to make a call. [The] other major call that must be made here are [to] parents. SGBs (school governing bodies) must be part of the proper schooling and the safety … The education department has a security budget. The police are additional in working with those people.”