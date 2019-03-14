ANC to haul 'combi courts' sports MEC before integrity committee

The ANC in Gauteng will haul its foot-in-mouth MEC for sports, recreation, arts and culture, Faith Mazibuko, before the party's provincial integrity committee.

Mazibuko is in hot water following a leaked recording of her outburst against the department's head of department and chief financial officer during a meeting, where she told them they were lucky to be employed by her because they were white and Indian.

In the audio, she also told staff members to prioritise the building of multi-sport facilities - known as combi courts - and ensure that they were completed before the May 8 elections.

This, she was heard saying, was to help the ANC win votes.

ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Jacob Khawe said the party's top brass had met Mazibuko on Thursday morning and concluded that she must face the music for the tirade.

Said Khawe: "The ANC in Gauteng is disappointed by the utterances made by MEC Faith Mazibuko and we met her this morning [Thursday] and she explained the conditions and circumstances under which she made these remarks.

"She has issued a public apology which we appreciate and once more we apologise to the white and Indian community and state that the ANC is a non-racial and non-sexist organisation.

"And we will submit comrade Faith before the integrity committee for due processing in the ANC."