Trollip opens fraud case against Bobani, Qupe

Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Athol Trollip opened a case of fraud and corruption against Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani and ANC provincial executive committee member Zandisile Qupe on Wednesday.

The Herald published reports earlier this week detailing how Qupe was allegedly bankrolled by ANC funder Fareed Fakir - according to attorney David Le Roux.

Le Roux alleged in a statement that he was asked to pay for Bobani’s legal fees.

Lawyer Danie Gouws, who represents Qupe and Bobani, said they would comment at a later stage.

Trollip opened the case at the Humewood police station.

In an affidavit given to the police, Trollip said Bobani had been responsible for the disciplinary action against city manager Johann Mettler who was suspended in September.

“This move by Bobani was motivated by the fact that Mettler was the driving force behind the investigation into the alleged corruption and fraud within the IPTS project.”

Speaking afterwards, Trollip said: “Now that Le Roux signed a similar statement to the Legal Practice Council we want the police to investigate these two individuals.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a case of fraud and corruption were opened.