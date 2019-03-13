Schoolboy fatally stabbed outside Mondeor High School

A 16-year-old boy was killed outside the Mondeor High School in the south of Johannesburg on Wednesday, paramedics said.

According to paramedics the boy had suffered a stab wound.

ER24 paramedics had arrived on scene at around 8:14am where other emergency workers were already assessing the child.

"Assessments showed that the patient had sustained a stab wound to his chest and showed no signs of life," ER24 said in a statement.

Efforts to revive the boy proved unsuccessful.

"The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," the emergency workers said.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department had learned about the incident and that MEC Panyaza Lesufi would visit the school to ascertain the circumstances.