SABC boss assures staff salaries will be paid at end of March

SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe has moved to reassure staff at the embattled broadcaster that they will be paid their salaries at the end of March.

“We can confirm that end of March all SABC employees will receive their salaries,” he was quoted by SABC news as saying early on Wednesday.

Mxakwe, appearing before the national assembly's portfolio committee on communication on Tuesday, issued a bleak warning that the broadcaster was facing factual insolvency by the end of March if nothing was done about its request for more funding.

A document highlighting the precarious financial position, presented to parliament, warned that should the financial crisis not be addressed urgently, the SABC would be unable to operate and a “black-on-air" scenario was a real possibility.

Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams told the committee that National Treasury had agreed to provide interim funding to the broadcaster – but not the bailout billions its was seeking.

“So indeed we can confirm that end of March all SABC employees will receive their salaries. Owing to our current liquidity crisis, there is a whole lot of issues that we had to do from a financial point of view and I think what is helping now is that we have been working very closely with the department of communications to ensure that we re-capitalise the SABC,” the broadcaster quoted Mxakwe as saying on Wednesday. "So that will help a great deal."