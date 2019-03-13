News

Deputy president David Mabuza shades Tito Mboweni

By Jessica Levitt - 13 March 2019
David Mabuza's comments got a lot of reaction from South Africans on social media.
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo

Social media got out the popcorn on Tuesday after deputy president David Mabuza seemingly shaded finance minister Tito Mboweni while answering questions posed by MPs in parliament.

Mabuza said he did not take finance minister Mboweni's proposal on privatising SEOs seriously.

"This debate cannot be approached this way and I don't really take the minister of finance seriously when he's making comments."

Mabuza said no policy had been formalised and therefore he couldn't respond.

In response to comments made by Mboweni on social media, Mabuza said he would not take tweets seriously.

"I am not going to entertain a tweet by the minister. I am not going to take that seriously, it is not a government position, thank you very much."

A clip of Mabuza making the comments has gone viral, with gasps from MPs being heard.

