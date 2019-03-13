Deputy president David Mabuza shades Tito Mboweni
Social media got out the popcorn on Tuesday after deputy president David Mabuza seemingly shaded finance minister Tito Mboweni while answering questions posed by MPs in parliament.
Mabuza said he did not take finance minister Mboweni's proposal on privatising SEOs seriously.
"This debate cannot be approached this way and I don't really take the minister of finance seriously when he's making comments."
Mabuza said no policy had been formalised and therefore he couldn't respond.
In response to comments made by Mboweni on social media, Mabuza said he would not take tweets seriously.
"I am not going to entertain a tweet by the minister. I am not going to take that seriously, it is not a government position, thank you very much."
A clip of Mabuza making the comments has gone viral, with gasps from MPs being heard.
#NPA concedes it should have charged #Zuma. #Vavi concedes the ANC/Cosatu alliance should not have supported Zuma for president. Deputy President #Mabuza tells SA not to take his own government’s finance minister #Mboweni seriously. And we are meant to take the #ANC seriously?— Joburg lawyer (@joburglawyer) March 12, 2019
DD Mabuza is clearly & deliberately taken out of context. DD said, he does not take Tito 's twitter comments seriously. They are his personal comments. He takes Mboweni seriously when he is officially communicating government positions. What is the fuss about? Stop this...— Luzuko ??⛪?? (@LuzukoMngqibisa) March 12, 2019
David Mabuza doesn't entertain tweets by ministers pic.twitter.com/3Ht03bgK9W— Ingonyama yakwaZulu?? (@_uKwenamaa) March 12, 2019
Mabuza was 100% correct here. Tito Mboweni’s tweets do not represent government policy. Why must he be take Tito’s tweets seriously?— GodblessAfrica (@Abie56327523) March 12, 2019