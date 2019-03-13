Deputy president David Mabuza shades Tito Mboweni

"This debate cannot be approached this way and I don't really take the minister of finance seriously when he's making comments."

Mabuza said no policy had been formalised and therefore he couldn't respond.

In response to comments made by Mboweni on social media, Mabuza said he would not take tweets seriously.

"I am not going to entertain a tweet by the minister. I am not going to take that seriously, it is not a government position, thank you very much."

A clip of Mabuza making the comments has gone viral, with gasps from MPs being heard.