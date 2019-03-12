WATCH | Two pupils expelled after bullying video goes viral

The Mpumalanga education department has expelled two grade 9 pupils after a video in which they bullied a grade 8 pupil at the Duvha Combined School in eMalahleni (Witbank) last month went viral.

“Because these two learners fall within the compulsory attendance age, the circuit manager has been tasked to enroll them in another school and to closely monitor their conduct,” departmental spokesperson Jasper Zwane said on Tuesday.

Zwane said the department believes this will “send a clear message that bullying will not be tolerated in schools”.

In the 24-second video a bigger boy confronts the victim and keeps asking him in isiZulu “what were you saying” while he smacks him over the head.

The younger boy with his backpack still strapped to his back does not reply. He covers his head to protect himself from the series of blows instead.