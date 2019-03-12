News

WATCH | Hilarious viral video reveals the 'secret power' of Woolies water

By Jessica Levitt - 12 March 2019
The video has gone viral and people are loving it.
The video has gone viral and people are loving it.
Image: Twitter/DJ Fresh

A video of a group of young men demonstrating the "special powers" of Woolworths water has gone viral.

Speaking in IsiZulu, the group of guys are holding bottled water from the upmarket retailer and are chatting about how they've heard it can work magic.

"S'phethe amanzi ase Woolworths bafethu, sphethe amanzi ase Woolworths. K'thiwa ane power." Roughly translated, it means: "We're drinking Woolworths water, we hear it has special powers." 

In a hilarious twist, one swig of the water has the guys speaking English - with an added 'boytjie' accent.

Mzansi was here for every moment and soon enough the video made it on all timelines.

Latest Videos

Can plastic roads help save the planet? BBC News
Man seen saving boy at Jukskei river

Most Read

X