WATCH | Hilarious viral video reveals the 'secret power' of Woolies water
A video of a group of young men demonstrating the "special powers" of Woolworths water has gone viral.
Speaking in IsiZulu, the group of guys are holding bottled water from the upmarket retailer and are chatting about how they've heard it can work magic.
"S'phethe amanzi ase Woolworths bafethu, sphethe amanzi ase Woolworths. K'thiwa ane power." Roughly translated, it means: "We're drinking Woolworths water, we hear it has special powers."
In a hilarious twist, one swig of the water has the guys speaking English - with an added 'boytjie' accent.
These guys win 2019 ! I'm not asking I'm telling you !! Its exquisite !!! The vital points of communication ??????????? pic.twitter.com/Bd8QrlkDEC— Anele Mdoda (@Anele) March 11, 2019
Mzansi was here for every moment and soon enough the video made it on all timelines.
Love it amazing what @WOOLWORTHS_SA water can do ??????????#Satafrika pic.twitter.com/1ijFCc1eaR— Lucinda Human (@Lucinda_Human) March 11, 2019
We all need that white boy/girl accent, just like in the movie #SorryToBotherYou. Get yours too @WOOLWORTHS_SA bottled water. ? https://t.co/lbU4ndjr4u— miss.sade (@shady997) March 11, 2019
Woolworths water, thank you for my skin. Can it work magic on my brows too?#Woolieswaterchallenge pic.twitter.com/8z4Sk78K21— Thenjiwe Khumalo (@10GEE_Khumi) March 12, 2019
Are you worried about your English for that big interview, are you worried about that staff party or that awards gala you have to attend. . . Fear no more, get yourself Woolworths water. . . It will give you that Woolworths effect ? https://t.co/0dPFvH12KH— Dumile Novukela (@dumile001) March 12, 2019
Woolies video made my evening ? pic.twitter.com/GDx1NrZvd2— The Girlfriend (@_kutlwi_01) March 11, 2019
#Woolieswaterchallenge Why didn't anyone tell me about the power of woolies water during my English Speeches back in high school?— Russell (@Russell_Remmy) March 11, 2019
Guys this is like for réàl for réál. Like I took a sháwer in woolies wa'er this moùrnin and look how I'm glowin bruv! Exquisite naah mean! pic.twitter.com/Md1kKfuL1J— StreEtCONOMIST Mbonisi Gumbo (@Mboxe006) March 11, 2019