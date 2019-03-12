WATCH | Father mourns death of his three-year-old son 'killed by children'

A Germiston family is in mourning after their three-year-old son was tormented and killed by children at a dumping site near the Marathon informal settlement in Germiston on Sunday.

The toddler's body was found in the bushes near the site on March 10 2019.

Two children aged seven and eight stand accused of killing the child. They allegedly confessed to police how they assaulted him with stones, tied him up with a rope and pushed him over the edge of the dumpsite.

The three-year-old was reported missing on Saturday after being given an afternoon meal. He reportedly left his bowl unattended and told his mother that he was playing outside.

He was found the next day. The wounds and blood on his body were still "fresh", according to his father who rushed to the dumpsite after hearing rumours about a body being discovered there.