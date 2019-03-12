Spike in claims trips up nurse with soaring income

When a registered nurse's income jumped from R10,000 to R500,000 a month an investigation led to a hospital - where he was unknown.

An analysis revealed a spike in claims related to an expensive intravenous feeding product, carried out at a hospital far from the nurse’s registered address.

The nurse admitted that a nursing sister employed at that hospital had shared patient information to facilitate fraudulent claims under the registered nurse's practice number.

The pair allegedly shared the proceeds and now face a criminal case of fraud in excess of R3m.

Sharing patient records for profit was just one of the types of fraud, waste and abuse cases identified by Discovery Health in 2018.

Discovery said in a statement on Monday that its efforts to curb fraud and waste resulted in R555m being recovered on behalf of client schemes during 2018.