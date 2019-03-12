Sars planning to plug R1-trillion shadow economy drain
The GDP is an estimated R4.3-trillion. Sars enforcement chief officer Viwe Mlenzana said the research was set to conclude in March 2020.
The GDP is an estimated R4.3-trillion. Sars enforcement chief officer Viwe Mlenzana said the research was set to conclude in March 2020.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.