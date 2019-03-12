News

Man accused of R1m con arrested

PREMIUM
By Gareth Wilson - 12 March 2019

The arrest came after the older man was traced to a house in Cotton Road, Kensington, on Friday morning.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Can plastic roads help save the planet? BBC News
Man seen saving boy at Jukskei river

Most Read

X