Imagine a road made out of plastic... Now it's happening in SA
The Kouga Municipality will be fighting the global plastic pollution crisis and contribute towards fixing the roads in your area by rolling out in Jeffreys Bay what is believed to be the first stretch of road in Africa made of plastic.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.