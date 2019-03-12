News

Imagine a road made out of plastic... Now it's happening in SA

By Siyamtanda Capa - 12 March 2019

The Kouga Municipality will be fighting the global plastic pollution crisis and contribute towards fixing the roads in your area by rolling out in Jeffreys Bay what is believed to be the first stretch of road in Africa made of plastic.

