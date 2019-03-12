I was asked to pay Bobani’s legal fees, attorney Le Roux claims
Le Roux’s statement, though unsigned, is almost identical to a signed response he made to the Legal Practice Council, which is investigating him for professional misconduct.
Le Roux’s statement, though unsigned, is almost identical to a signed response he made to the Legal Practice Council, which is investigating him for professional misconduct.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.