Designers vital to SA economy
This is the view of Lucilla Booyzen, owner and founder of South African Fashion Week (SAFW), which she started more than two decades ago.
This is the view of Lucilla Booyzen, owner and founder of South African Fashion Week (SAFW), which she started more than two decades ago.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.