A high-level team to intervene in Makana Municipality - Xasa

A high-level delegation of MECs will be sent to Makana Local Municipality to look at all the problems facing Makhanda and surrounding areas before a team of administrators will be sent to fix the issues.

The team will be led by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Fikile Xasa, who made the announcement during a stakeholder session, in partnership with The Herald, on Tuesday.

At Pine Lodge, Xasa was giving an account of his last five years as MEC of Cogta .

He said he was tasked by the provincial legislature to lead the team, assess the situation and find solutions.

This, as the last intervention by Cogta - when administrator Pam Yako was sent to fix the municipality - did not yield lasting results.

Xasa said the provincial government had continuously pumped money into the municipality without ever having seen any improvements.

“Everyday we are told about problems of water and sanitation, especially as we approach the festival [season].

“If you were to ask why this is that not stopping, it is a question of integration and the coordination of our efforts,” he said.

Citing an example, he said: “At times someone is in Pretoria and he wants to procure people to provide a service in Makana and those in Makana may not be able to do oversight for something that is done in Pretoria.

“Instead, they’ll raise issues about the company that is appointed,” Xasa said.

He said that Cogta needed to improve integrated planning in the area and more attention needed to be given to struggling municipalities.