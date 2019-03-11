Search for missing Karoo lion to continue this week

The discovery of dead livestock on a Northern Cape farm on Sunday has given renewed vigour to the search for a lion that escaped from a national park nearly a month ago.

The lion escaped from the Karoo National Park on February 15.

SA National Parks (SANParks) launched an intensive search at the weekend.

The animal's spoor were last spotted on Sunday - and subsequently followed by rangers and tracked to about 42km northeast of Sutherland in the Northern Cape.

Reports were also received on Sunday of four sheep and two goats killed on a farm in the vicinity.

It was from here that the search party continued its activities on Monday morning, SANParks said in a statement.