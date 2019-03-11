'Not guilty,' pleads alleged wife killer Rob Packham

Cape Town businessman Rob Packham, who is accused of killing his wife Gill, pleaded not guilty when his trial got under way on Monday.

The Constantia resident is on trial at the high court in Cape Town. The prosecution has charged the former beverage production company manager with murder and defeating the ends of the justice.

"Not guilty," he said.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway called the state’s first witness, Berenice Moore, shortly after he pleaded. Moore and Gill Packham were secretaries at Springfield Convent, a high school in Wynberg.

Moore told the court that she raised the alarm in February 2018 when Gill did not arrive at work after 7am. She explained her numerous attempts to get hold of Gill, including through a secretaries' WhatsApp group, were to no avail.

Gill's cellphone was switched off and they had not met, as usual, on the way to work that morning. She also called Packham several times before he answered about an hour later.