'I'm a victim of abuse of state resources' - Khomotso Phahlane

Former acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Khomotso Phahlane's tenure as the country's top cop may easily be defined by two somewhat extremes - excellence or delinquency.

Phahlane was initially hailed by many as one of the few police commissioners without any cloud hanging over their heads.

It seemed inevitable that he would be appointed as Wachthuis's number one on a permanent basis.

Phahlane, a career cop with over 30 years in the service, was appointed to the position in October 2015, stepping into the office vacated by the suspension of Riah Phiyega.

"I have no criminal record, no pending disciplinary hearing or hidden agenda. I have my top secret security clearance and the experience and qualifications to lead the organisation in the interest of South Africa," Phahlane told Independent Media following the announcement of his appointment.

Barely a week after his appointment, the #FeesMustFall protests spread like wildfire across South African universities.