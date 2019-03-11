High risk of load-shedding on Monday

Eskom said there is a risk of load shedding on Monday, but it would be implemented only if “absolutely necessary”.

“This is a result of a shortage of capacity due to the loss of generating units at our power stations,” the power utility said on Monday.

Eskom also warned of possible load-shedding last week.

The Sunday Times reported at the weekend that former Eskom boss Matshela Koko allegedly guaranteed a multinational engineering company R6.5bn in future contracts if it subcontracted work on the Kusile power station to Impulse International, a company part-owned by his stepdaughter.

The National Energy Regulator (Nersa) announced on Thursday that South Africans will pay 9.41% more for electricity in 2019/20, followed by an 8.1% increase for 2020/21 and another 5.22% hike for 2021/22.

Eskom had applied for hikes of 17.1% for 2019/20, 15.4% for 2020/21 and 15.5% for 2021/22.