Heavy rain, hail, flooding expected for many parts of SA on Monday

The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rains in large parts of the country on Monday.

Forecaster Kumsa Masizana said the Free State and interior parts of the Eastern Cape province could also see an 80% chance of rain.

On its social media pages, the weather bureau warned of thunderstorms hitting the Gariep Dam area in the Free State and the Walter Sisulu and Enoch Mgijimi municipalities in the Eastern Cape.

The storms will be accompanied by "large hail, heavy downpours, strong damaging winds and excessive lightning," warned the service.