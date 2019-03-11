Heavy rain, hail, flooding expected for many parts of SA on Monday
The SA Weather Service has issued a warning for heavy rains in large parts of the country on Monday.
Forecaster Kumsa Masizana said the Free State and interior parts of the Eastern Cape province could also see an 80% chance of rain.
On its social media pages, the weather bureau warned of thunderstorms hitting the Gariep Dam area in the Free State and the Walter Sisulu and Enoch Mgijimi municipalities in the Eastern Cape.
The storms will be accompanied by "large hail, heavy downpours, strong damaging winds and excessive lightning," warned the service.
Warning:10/03/2019 14h00 TO:11/03/2019 23h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed south of Gariep dam area and are expected over the Walter Sisulu LM and Enoch Mgijima LM (EC). Large hail, heavy downpours, strong damaging winds and excessive lightning can be expected.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 10, 2019
Warnings for severe thunderstorms were also issued for the North West, Free State, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape. "This may result in strong winds, heavy downpours and large amounts of hail," said Masizana.
Gauteng had a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Possible localised flooding along the south coast of the Western Cape is also expected.
Masizana attributed the wet conditions to a tidal flow system.
In KwaZulu-Natal, co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube was in Umlazi C-Section on Monday to evaluate the destruction caused by weekend rains in the area.
Her office said she was there to provide interim relief to affected residents, who were left destitute by heavy rains and flooding. Several homes were destroyed following the downpour.
The Inanda and Ntuzuma areas were also hit hard by the floods.