Guilty plea sets wife free after confessing to planning husband's murder with hitman

An Eastern Cape woman who confessed that she hired two men to kill her estranged husband in 2017, walked out of the Bhisho High Court a free woman last week. Busiswa Nabi, 43, of Mdantsane, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder, was slapped with a four-year jail sentence. However, it was wholly suspended for five years on condition that she did not commit the same offence within that period, and that she turned state witness.

