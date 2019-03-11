'God gave me strength and I saved him': Alex man rescues boy, 10, from raging river

The heart-wrenching cries of a 10-year-old boy moved Vincent Cosa, 37, to risk his own life to save the child.

Cosa won the hearts of South Africans after a video of him saving Mpilo Ngubane of Alexandra township from the raging waters of the Jukskei River went viral on social media.

Mpilo was apparently trying to cross the river by crawling across a water pipe just below the bridge when he was trapped in the flooded river.

Cosa said he was on his way from helping out residents who recently lost their shacks after a fire broke out in the area when he heard a commotion near the bridge.

"I wanted to help when I saw that child trapped in the water. It was like seeing one of my own children in trouble. I could see that I was taking a big risk and that I could also die but I decided to do it anyway. God gave me strength and I saved him," he said.

Cosa said he could hear Mpilo crying loudly as he approached the pipe.

The strong current was flowing below the bridge and Cosa had to move carefully on the slippery pipe.