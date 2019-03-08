News

WATCH LIVE | Eskom in spotlight again at state capture inquiry

By TimesLIVE - 08 March 2019

Eskom continues to be the focus of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture as it resumes on Friday.

Gert Opperman, a contract manager at Eskom’s primary energy division, is set to testify.

This week, the commission heard how senior officials were “fooling the system” when a R659m prepayment was issued to the Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources in 2016.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

According to Snehal Nagar, who oversees the financials in the utility’s primary energy division, his team was given about an hour-and-a-half to push through a controversial half-a-billion-rand payment to the Guptas on April 13 2016.

Eskom’s corporate funding specialist, Sincedile Shweni, also described how the state utility flouted its own processes when it accepted a$2bn loan agreement from Chinese-based business Huarong Energy Africa.

On Thursday, the National Energy Regulator of SA announced that South Africans will pay 9.41% more for electricity in 2019/20.

Latest Videos

Trevor Noah 'has promised to make fun of me', Ramaphosa tells parliament
R Kelly breaks down in explosive first interview since arrest

Most Read

X