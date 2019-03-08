WATCH LIVE | Eskom in spotlight again at state capture inquiry

Eskom continues to be the focus of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture as it resumes on Friday.

Gert Opperman, a contract manager at Eskom’s primary energy division, is set to testify.

This week, the commission heard how senior officials were “fooling the system” when a R659m prepayment was issued to the Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources in 2016.