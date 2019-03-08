WATCH LIVE | Eskom in spotlight again at state capture inquiry
Eskom continues to be the focus of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture as it resumes on Friday.
Gert Opperman, a contract manager at Eskom’s primary energy division, is set to testify.
This week, the commission heard how senior officials were “fooling the system” when a R659m prepayment was issued to the Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources in 2016.
According to Snehal Nagar, who oversees the financials in the utility’s primary energy division, his team was given about an hour-and-a-half to push through a controversial half-a-billion-rand payment to the Guptas on April 13 2016.
Eskom’s corporate funding specialist, Sincedile Shweni, also described how the state utility flouted its own processes when it accepted a$2bn loan agreement from Chinese-based business Huarong Energy Africa.
On Thursday, the National Energy Regulator of SA announced that South Africans will pay 9.41% more for electricity in 2019/20.