Risk of load-shedding on Friday, but Eskom 'making every effort' to avoid it

Eskom says the risk of load-shedding will continue on Friday.

“The power system ... remains tight and vulnerable and while Eskom is making every effort to limit load-shedding, it could be implemented at short notice should there be a shift in plant performance.”

The power utility was owed more than R24bn by the end of December, up from R17bn in July last year.

Co-operative governance minister Zweli Mkhize made the revelation in the national assembly on Wednesday while responding to oral questions from MPs.

Mkhize said one of the measures to tackle the nonpayment of electricity bills by municipalities, who in turn have complaints that some residents are not paying them, was to install prepaid electricity meters.