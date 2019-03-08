PE driver fined for overloading

A port Elizabeth minibus taxi driver was fined R1 800 after Metro police officers caught him transporting 22 passengers - including six school children - in a 16-seater vehicle.

The driver was caught on Friday afternoon in Young Park, Port Elizabeth.

The driver was pulled off while Metro police officers were out on a routine operation aimed at dealing with dangerously overloaded scholar transport vehicles.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson, Kupido Baron, said the operation followed recent reports of overloaded scholar transport vehicles.

"The operation started weeks ago and we would like to make the public understand that what we are doing is in the interest of children safety," Baron said.