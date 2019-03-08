Has ex ANC Eastern Cape treasurer joined ATM?

Marawu, who is a member of the Eastern Cape legislature on the ANC's ticket, served as the MEC for the public works department before she was removed in 2018.

In September 2017, Marawu was part of group of senior ANC members who refused to accept the outcome of the ANC's provincial elective conference colloquially known as the "festival of chairs".

Marawu declined to comment further.

The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the Eastern Cape, meanwhile, issued a statement on Friday saying Marawu's move to ATM was an attempt to destabilise the alliance with the ANC.

“This was a carefully concocted plan to destabilise the revolutionary programme of the alliance in the Eastern Cape.

“The continued attempts at destabilising SANCO in the Eastern Cape was all a plan to assist their new political home to make inroads in the Eastern Cape,” Duba said.

While Marawu had not been named in the statement, Duba confirmed they were referring to Marawu in the statement.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said she has not resigned from the party.

"Surely she would have decency of resigning. [If] that circulating video is anything to go, it is her.

"We are not surprised about the new development. Her behavior and rumours have been indicative of her intentions.

"We hope she would get political fulfillment and we wish her success in her new endeavours," Ngcukayitobi said.