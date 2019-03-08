EC Cogta MEC hosts end of term stakeholder engagement session

Cogta MEC Fikile Xasa, in partnership with The Herald newspaper, will host an end-of-term stakeholder engagement session on March 12 2019 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality.

The session is being held to share the department’s highlights and setbacks, as the end of the political term of the current administration is fast approaching.

It will be an interactive session, with invited guests at liberty to make constructive observations on the performance of Cogta on various fronts, with a view to empower the department going forward.

MEC Xasa said the session was in line with Pillar 1 of the Back to Basics programme, which encouraged government to “Put People and their Concerns First”.

He added that the role of South Africa’s constitution, all spheres of government and all organs of state was to “secure the well-being of the people of the Republic”.

“Through this session, we seek to provide effective, transparent, accountable and coherent government to our stakeholders,” MEC Xasa said.

“This we do so as to co-operate with one another in mutual trust and good faith, by fostering friendly relations, assisting and supporting one another, and informing and consulting one another on matters of common interest.”

The expected stakeholders include Kings and Queens, Executive Mayors, Municipal Managers, members of the Provincial Legislature, representatives from the South African Local Government Association (Salga) and heads of provincial sector departments.

The details of the event are as follows;

Date: March 12 2019

Venue: Pine Lodge, Port Elizabeth

Time: 8.30am – 12 noon

For logistical reasons, please confirm attendance beforehand to;

Ms Thando Sonjica on 040-695-056/079-508-7571 or to Thando.sonjica@eccogta.gov.za or Ms Namhla Kondlo-Magada on 040-609-5243/5743 or 066-237-2319 or to Namhla.kondlo-magada@eccogta.gov.za

Issued by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs. For inquiries please contact Mr Mamnkeli Ngam on 071-685-7981.