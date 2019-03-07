Woman in court for stealing employer's R1m casino winnings

A woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a large amount of money - as well as a gun and ammunition - from her employer in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the employer was away from home when the incident happened on Thursday last week.

"He received a call from one of the employees that the suspect packed her property as well as the complainant’s property and left.

"Upon checking at home, the victim noticed that the safe containing cash and a firearm was missing," said Mbele.

The large amount of money was recovered in the Ntanini area. Further investigation led the police to the house of the woman's boyfriend in Verulam, where they recovered a firearm with 15 rounds of ammunition.

The 34-year-old domestic worker was arrested on Monday and appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where she was denied bail.

The homeowner told the Rising Sun Chatsworth newspaper that he won R1,050,000 at a casino on February 14. He said he was still shocked after winning such a large amount of money.