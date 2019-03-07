"I have so much time on my hands and by the grace of God‚ I am still blessed with good health‚" said Seboko.

"I have always had the desire to teach and if I am still able‚ I would love to be a teacher. I have a head for figures and have a knack for accounting and economics‚ both subjects that are in great need of qualified teachers‚" he added.

Seboko was one of 9‚555 first-year students who registered at the university's three campuses this year.

He is registered for a few subjects and after completing these‚ hopes to qualify for a postgraduate certificate in education‚ which he will start in 2020.

While others may frown at the thought of him starting his teaching career after the age of 80‚ which is when he will obtain his qualification‚ Seboko declares that age is certainly nothing but a number.

"You are never too old to learn something new‚" he said. "And not just the ordinary‚ but something big‚ something that could change how you see and understand the world."

This old man is already rich in knowledge and education. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in public administration in 1996. He also has a diploma in adult basic education and training and has practised as a teacher for adults.

Seboko said he hoped to be an inspiration to his fellow classmates.

"I would like to think that I motivate them to take their education seriously. There are those who say that my time has passed‚ but I believe in perseverance. And they will come to see: education changes a person's being. It humbles you‚ but also lifts you up. Education is a blessing‚" he said.