Family lost everything - but they just want mom back

Marcus Enhlers and his two children survived a devastating fire at their home and lost everything - including their wife and mother Louise.

She succumbed to the fire when she was trapped in the inferno that destroyed their home last Thursday, leaving Marcus and his two children destitute.

"I would like my wife back but no one can help me with that. It's very difficult starting off when you've lost everything," Enhlers said in a telephonic interview from his hospital bed.

The father of the two teenagers admits it will be difficult to pick up the pieces.

He spoke about the family's last meal together on Wednesday. Just hours later Louise would be dead and their home and everything they owned, including their pets, up in smoke.

“Louise, the kids and I went to bed about 9.30pm only to wake up early Thursday with the entire place in flames. My son and I jumped out of the window and ran for the fire extinguishers but couldn't get to them. Louise was trapped inside and I went back to get her," he said.

He managed to get her to safety but suffered severe burns in the process. The children were unharmed.

The couple was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto .

"I am still being treated. It's very sore. My wounds make up 30% of my body - my wife was more than that," Marcus said, his voice trembling and barely audible.

He said he was heartbroken. He had clung on to the hope that she would survive.

Many people have taken to social media so share the family's tragedy in a bid to get donations towards getting them a new home, groceries and clothes.

"We lost everything,” Marcus said. "My wife, the dogs, furniture, clothes, my children’s books, IDs passports, everything. Everything was in shambles."

The house was a wooden cabin in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg. The deadly blaze is believed to have been sparked by an electrical fault.

"There was no escape door, the fire extinguishers were expired. It was just a mess," he said.

His wish list is simple: a bed, a table and a few chairs.

Family friend Stan Poslovsky is helping.

"I am trying to help as much I can. What happened was tragic, especially because there are children involved," said Poslovsky.

Nonprofit organisation The Angel Network is also involved.

"Every little contribution whether it may be funding or material, will be forever appreciated," they said. "This family has lost everything and sadly there was no insurance," said the organisation.