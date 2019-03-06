Search on for family of Livingstone Hospital patient

Social workers at Livingstone Hospital are urgently looking for the family of a man who had been assaulted in Uitenhage.

He was transferred from Uitenhage Provincial Hospital to the intensive care unit at Livingstone Hospital on March 2, Neliswa Siwisa said.

She said the man cannot speak and had nothing on him that could be used to identify him.

"He is about 33 years old," Siwisa said.

"He was picked up on the streets of Uitenhage two weeks ago."

She said his condition was critical and it was important that they find his family as soon as possible.

Anybody who knows the patient or his family can contact Siwisa at 082-734-3902 or 041-405-2539.