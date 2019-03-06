News

Police reopen Paterson N10

The road was closed at about 8am and reopened three hours later

By Gareth Wilson - 06 March 2019
Protesters blocked the N10 this morning
Image: Andre Beetge

The N10 in Paterson has been reopened after protesters blocked the national road for about three hours on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said about 80 parents, with numerous children, blocked the road at about 8am.

By 11am the road was reopened after a standoff by Public Order Police and residents.

Rubble is still scatter on parts of the N10 following this mornings protest
Image: Andre Beetge

The residents were up in arms over  the lack of teachers at Sandisulwazi High School. 

“While the road is currently open, we urge motorists to use the route with caution,” Beetge said.

He said the protest was not violent but police were  monitoring the situation.

“Traffic was backed up by about 3kms in each direction. The road has since been cleared,” he said.

In 2018, the Eastern Cape education department had to intervene after protesters held a demonstration at the school calling for Afrikaans teachers to be appointed.

