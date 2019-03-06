Police reopen Paterson N10
The road was closed at about 8am and reopened three hours later
The N10 in Paterson has been reopened after protesters blocked the national road for about three hours on Wednesday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said about 80 parents, with numerous children, blocked the road at about 8am.
By 11am the road was reopened after a standoff by Public Order Police and residents.
The residents were up in arms over the lack of teachers at Sandisulwazi High School.
“While the road is currently open, we urge motorists to use the route with caution,” Beetge said.
He said the protest was not violent but police were monitoring the situation.
“Traffic was backed up by about 3kms in each direction. The road has since been cleared,” he said.
In 2018, the Eastern Cape education department had to intervene after protesters held a demonstration at the school calling for Afrikaans teachers to be appointed.