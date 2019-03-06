NMU students block University Way

Nelson Mandela University students and staff have been barred from entering or leaving the campuses as Sasco members blockade University Way in protest against registration, accommodation and admission issues.

Hundreds of students gathered around the traffic circle -between the two campuses- at about midday on Wednesday.

The protest organised by Sasco members is calling for university management to intervene and resolve issues regarding financial aid students who have been unable to register, due to non-payment of schemes.

Between 200 and 300 students are believed to be affected by the issues being discussed with NMU management.

The issues have impacted a number of students looking to register for the new academic year, which they say has spiralled into obtacles regarding admission into courses and payment of accommodation for the year.

NMU spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the university will engage with representatives from the protesting students to ensure the situation's speedy resolution.