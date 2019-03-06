'High risk' of load-shedding on Wednesday, Eskom warns
Eskom warns there is a high risk of load-shedding on Wednesday as the "system is still tight and vulnerable".
"Load-shedding will only be implemented if absolutely necessary. We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparing during this period."
The electricity utility said it managed to keep the grid stable on Tuesday.
#POWER ALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 6, 2019
06 March 2019
There is a high risk of rotational #loadshedding today, but will only be implemented if absolutely necessary. @CityPowerJhb@City_Ekurhuleni @eThekwiniM@CityTshwane @SABCNewsOnline @Fourways_Review @Sandton_News @IOL @eNCA @ewnupdates @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/4gNJlqnJqO