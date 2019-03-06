News

'High risk' of load-shedding on Wednesday, Eskom warns

By Nico Gous - 06 March 2019
Eskom warns there is a high risk of load-shedding on Wednesday as the "system is still tight and vulnerable".

"Load-shedding will only be implemented if absolutely necessary. We continue to encourage residents and businesses to use electricity sparing during this period."

The electricity utility said it managed to keep the grid stable on Tuesday.

