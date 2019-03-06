EC to roll out system to fast track payments to small business

The Eastern Cape provincial treasury intends to roll out a public sector invoice tracking system application that would monitor and fast-track payments to small businesses.

Finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane said this came about as a result of SMMEs shutting down due to the government’s failure to pay them on time.

Tabling his provincial budget in Bhisho, Mabuyane said it was unacceptable some small businesses had to wait up to 90 days before they were paid.

“Our support for SMMEs will be meaningless without addressing their concerns on late payments by government departments,” he said.

Mabuyane said the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce had brought to their attention that the late payments resulted in retrenchment and businesses closing.

“When you don’t pay SMMEs you are killing business because they can’t pay salaries for up to 90 days,” Mabuyane said.