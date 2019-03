Police are investigating after the body of 10-year-old Amahle Majika was recovered from a canal in Addo on Tuesday.

It is believed the boy drowned after he went for a swim in the canal after school on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said residents found school clothing and a school bag next to the water and called for help.

Swart said the boy’s body was found about 2km from where his uniform had been lying.

Police divers recovered the body.