Musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo has laid a charge of assault against his girlfriend and fellow musician‚ Bongekile Simelane‚ better known as Babes Wodumo.

“He laid the charge last night‚” confirmed police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo.

Maphumulo’s lawyer on Tuesday said the musician was in the process of laying assault charges when they were “interrupted by a provincial task team” and could not complete the process.

The musician appeared in court on Tuesday on charges of assault. A video‚ which appears to show him assaulting Simelane‚ went viral on Monday.

Outside court‚ Maphumulo admitted to “hitting” Wodumo‚ but said she was “provocative”.

“I hit her twice on her back‚ not on her face. At times she beats our drivers. She is also violent and fights a lot.”

Simelane’s father said in a press conference on Tuesday that she was in hospital‚ but a family spokesperson later u-turned on this‚ saying she was at home receiving treatment.

Several attempts to get comment from Simelane's family by TimesLIVE have been made. They have not responded to allegations that she assaulted Maphumulo.