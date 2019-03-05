Sunland gets drone crop analytics event

Aerobotics will be demonstrating its tree crop analytics drone technology in Sunland this month.

The event will also launch the partnership between Cape Town-based Aerobotics and the Humansdorp Co-op, the company’s strategic projects manager, Jan-Dirk Brak, said on Tuesday.

“We are going to give a full demonstration and explanation of our product offering, and how the co-op is planning to roll it out to all their clients,” he said.

Aerobotics uses specialised cameras fitted to drones to gather data from orchards and then analyses the data and supplies it to farmers to aid optimum farming practices.

The event is due to take place at Shamrock Chapel and Belle Vue on Geluk Farm on the R336 on Saturday March 16 with scheduled starting time 10am for 10.30am.

For people who do not want to take their own vehicles, transport will be leaving from Baywest Mall at 9.30 that morning.

The event is open to interested farmers and agri-industry stakeholders but space is limited and attendance must be booked via snash@aerobotics.com or 082-696-8048.