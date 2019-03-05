South End heritage project planned
The Mandela Bay Development Agency has unveiled the first phase of preparation for a landmark housing and small business project designed to reflect the heritage and cultural diversity of Old South End. The aim is to encourage the return of marginalised communities to the lower Baakens River Valley after the apartheid forced removals of the 1960s, according to agency operations manager Tamlynn David.
