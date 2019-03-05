Man shot and killed outside Kwanobuhle tavern

A 30-year-old man was gunned down outside a tavern in Mandla Road, Kwanobuhle, on the outskirts of Uitenhage on Monday night.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until the next-of-kin identify the body.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said that the incident happened at about 10:30pm.

“It is alleged that the man was standing in Mandla Road, Kwanobuhle outside a tavern when he was approached by a group of men driving a white VW Golf. Two of the occupants exited the vehicle and allegedly fired several shots, fatally wounding him,” she said.

"Detectives in Kwanobuhle are looking for information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in the murder.”

Swart said that the motive for the murder was unknown and confirmed that nothing had been stolen.

Swart added that the man was not a known state witness but added that the motive for the killing would form part of the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Deon Arnolds on 071 475 2330.

“Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated confidentially,” she added.

A case of murder is under investigation.